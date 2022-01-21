Tigmanshu Dhulia opens up about films for which he was abused: ‘Sometimes greed gets the better of you’

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia expressed regret about having taken on some jobs that he wasn’t passionate about. He said that he had his reasons. Dhulia, the director of acclaimed films such as Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, said that he has never had fun quite like he is having now, working on streaming projects.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said that the last time he enjoyed work was when he was making the kind of movies that he is still known for. Dhulia has also made the less-acclaimed films such as Bullet Raja, Raag Desh, Yaara and Milan Talkies. He was also involved in the first season of Hotstar’s Criminal Justice remake, and is awaiting the release of his latest show, The Great Indian Murder.

“The films for which I was abused, only I know why I did them,” he said in Hindi. “People go through all kinds of phases in life; many ups and downs. Sometimes, greed gets the better of you. You feel the producer’s pressure. That’s when you make mistakes. They happen when we chase Laxmi (goddess of wealth) instead of Goddess Saraswati (goddess of knowledge and art).”

The filmmaker-actor said that in the world of streaming, he no longer has the pressure of ensuring a return on investment. On the internet, films aren’t removed after two weeks, but can live on forever, and be enjoyed by multiple generations.

Based on Vikas Swarup’s novel, Six Suspects, The Great Indian Murder stars Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Shashank Arora, Sharib Hashmi, Raghubir Yadav and others. The show will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4.