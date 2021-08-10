Tiger Shroff’s Vande Mataram is a patriotic tribute to defence forces, Disha Patani says ‘such beautiful voice’

Tiger Shroff released his first Hindi song, titled “Vande Mataram” on Tuesday. The song celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country. Sung by Shroff, it has been composed by Vishal Mishra and directed by filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza. Kaushal Kishore has penned it.

In the three and a half minutes long song, Shroff is seen flaunting his dancing and singing chops. It also features visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi. It ends with a message from producer Jackky Bhagnani that reads, “We dedicate this to the men and women of the Indian Defence Forces, we salute you today and everyday and to every Indian who celebrates and embodies the true spirit of India you are everything that makes our country truly special.”

The makers have described the song as, “Vande Mataram is not just a song, but the rousing powerful emotion of a billion patriotic Indians.” Vande Mataram marks Shroff’s third song as a singer. He made his debut as a singer in 2020 with “Unbelievable” and later released his English track titled “Casanova“.

Sharing the song on social media, Shroff dedicated it to “our glorious nation and its people”. Talking about the song, he added, “It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honour and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram 🇮🇳 This will always be very special and close to my heart.”

The latest track in Shroff’s voice caught the attention of his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani who commented on it saying, “Such beautiful voice😍😍👏 nailed it ❤️”. Music composer Himesh Reshammiya found the song “❤️❤️🙏🙏 lovely.”

On the film’s front, Shroff is looking forward to the release of Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, where he stars alongside Tara Sutaria. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath, in his kitty which reunites him with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon.