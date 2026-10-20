‘Fabricated stories’: Tiger Shroff’s team warns of legal action after shooting incident

Tiger Shroff’s team has issued a statement addressing the spread of fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and false claims about the Bollywood actor following the recent shooting incident involving him. The team also clarified that Tiger has neither issued any statement nor authorised any communication regarding the incident.

Tiger Shroff team’s statement

“We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” read the statement shared on the official social media handles of Tiger Shroff’s team.

“It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public,” it added, referring to AI-generated videos of Tiger Shroff circulated by social media accounts.