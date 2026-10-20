‘Fabricated stories’: Tiger Shroff’s team warns of legal action after shooting incident

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Tiger Shroff’s team has issued a statement addressing the spread of fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and false claims about the Bollywood actor following the recent shooting incident involving him. The team also clarified that Tiger has neither issued any statement nor authorised any communication regarding the incident.
Tiger Shroff team’s statement
“We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” read the statement shared on the official social media handles of Tiger Shroff’s team.
“It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos, and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public,” it added, referring to AI-generated videos of Tiger Shroff circulated by social media accounts.
“We do not endorse, support, or have any association with such content. We urge media outlets, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing, and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain,” the statement further read.
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It also warned “appropriate legal action” against any individual or social media page found “creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content.”
“We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team,” concluded the team.
Also Read – ‘If this can happen to Tiger Shroff, it can happen to anyone’: Suniel Shetty on firing incident
Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car around 7 pm on Sunday (October 18) as the actor was leaving a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area. While Tiger escaped without serious injuries, his driver and a bystander sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalised. Three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, following a joint operation involving Mumbai Police and Rajasthan Police.