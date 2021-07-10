Tiger Shroff’s sister on his relationship with Disha Patani: ‘Cool to see him being himself around someone’

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might have remained mum about their relationship, but the actor’s sister Krishna Shroff has said that the Baaghi 2 co-stars share a rare bond and she is happy to see her brother find someone outside the family who makes him feel comfortable.

“Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There’s never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone – a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone,” Krishna Shroff told Times Now Digital in an interview.

Krishna Shroff, who is often seen hanging out with Tiger and Disha, also said that their happiness means the most to her. “Because in his industry that’s very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy – they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it’s great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy.”

Tiger and Disha were first linked with each other when they starred in the 2016 music video Befikra. They later starred opposite each other in the 2018 actioner Baaghi 2, which was a success. Tiger and Disha are often spotted lunching and dining in the city. On Disha’s birthday last month, Tiger wished her on Instagram with an adorable post. He shared a video of the duo dancing. “Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani,” Tiger wrote, captioning the video, referring to her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.