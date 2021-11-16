Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff opens up about her brutal first break-up: ‘I lost myself’

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna is a fitness enthusiast and has always been very vocal about how it changed her life. Recently, Krishna opened up about it and revealed that she turned to fitness after a rather brutal break-up, and how she decided to prioritise herself.

Talking to ET Times, Krishna said that she decided to focus on fitness five-and-a-half years ago. She said, “When I first stepped into a gym, I was going through a really bad breakup. It was actually my first break-up. He was my first boyfriend, my first relationship. First experiences are always a big learning experience. I lost myself. I started prioritising him over me.”

She added, “I wasn’t just finding time for myself. When that whole chapter ended in my life, I decided I wanted to do something for myself, and it had to be very transformational. Fitness has been that for me. It has not been just physical, but mental too. It has given me security and a sense of confidence that I never had while growing up.”

During the course of the interview, she also mentioned that she and Tiger bond over food, apart from fitness of course. She said that her entire family is into fitness as well, and their household works towards motivating each other. “We find that motivation from one another. We all have always been inclined towards an active lifestyle. Living in our house is enough motivation to keep pushing yourself. I am looking at my brother who is a freaking superhuman. My mother and father are ageing backwards. We all just try to keep up with one another. It is definitely a healthy environment to be a part of.”

Krishna was recently seen in the music video of the track “Kinni Kinni Vaari.” In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Krishna had shared that she has no plans of making her way as an actor. “Probably not. Definitely not. For me, anything I do has to spark an interest, strike a chord. And Bollywood doesn’t do that. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood),” she shared