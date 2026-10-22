Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha steps in to help injured vlogger, to bear his medical expenses

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Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, has been helping fund the treatment of Umesh Chauhan, a vlogger and fan who was injured in the firing incident involving the actor in Mumbai. Chauhan was standing outside the football ground near Pushpa Park in Juhu when three gunmen opened fire at Tiger’s BMW. A stray bullet struck him in the lower left side of his chest. Chauhan was initially rushed to Cooper Hospital before being transferred to KEM Hospital, where surgeons successfully removed the 1.5-cm bullet during an operation on October 21.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Chauhan’s cousin, Rahul Goud, said Ayesha had provided financial assistance towards his treatment and assured the family of further support. “Ayesha madam gave me some money yesterday, and some amount was given to me today. She assured me that they will take care of the entire treatment cost and post-surgery medical requirements,” he said.
Ayesha extended the financial assistance after meeting Chauhan early on Tuesday morning.
Chauhan’s father also spoke to the publication, expressing gratitude for the help and relief that his son was responding well to treatment.
“We are thankful for the help and feel relieved after his bullet was removed and seeing him respond well to the treatment. We hope he recovers completely now so that he can take care of his wife and expected child,” he said.
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Earlier, Ayesha had briefly interacted with the media and, while giving a thumbs-up, said, “God is kind.” However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited Tiger after the incident, told the media that the shooting had left both the actor and his mother shaken. He also assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.
What happened in the firing incident?
The incident took place on October 18, around 7 pm, when three bike-borne assailants allegedly intercepted Tiger Shroff’s BMW and fired five rounds at close range. The actor narrowly escaped the attack, although gunpowder residue and shattered glass from the vehicle reportedly caused injuries to his chest and arms. Later, ANI reported that Tiger was not their original target.
“The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity’s security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them”, Mumbai Crime Branch told ANI.
In a related development, the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range arrested four accused on Tuesday in connection with an alleged weapon-supply module. The Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department has since sought permission to interrogate them in custody and formally arrest them in connection with the case.