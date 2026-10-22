Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha steps in to help injured vlogger, to bear his medical expenses

Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, has been helping fund the treatment of Umesh Chauhan, a vlogger and fan who was injured in the firing incident involving the actor in Mumbai. Chauhan was standing outside the football ground near Pushpa Park in Juhu when three gunmen opened fire at Tiger’s BMW. A stray bullet struck him in the lower left side of his chest. Chauhan was initially rushed to Cooper Hospital before being transferred to KEM Hospital, where surgeons successfully removed the 1.5-cm bullet during an operation on October 21.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Chauhan’s cousin, Rahul Goud, said Ayesha had provided financial assistance towards his treatment and assured the family of further support. “Ayesha madam gave me some money yesterday, and some amount was given to me today. She assured me that they will take care of the entire treatment cost and post-surgery medical requirements,” he said.