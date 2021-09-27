Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 advances its release, to arrive on this date

A day after Tiger Shroff announced that his upcoming actioner Heropanti 2 would release in theatres on May 6, 2022, the actor took to Twitter on Monday to share the film will now arrive a few days before, on April 29. Tiger shared the film’s poster featuring himself and Tara Sutaria looking stunning and in action.

“Happy to announce that I share with you that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath,” Tiger tweeted alongside. Also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger’s 2014 Bollywood debut Heropanti, which was also backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger and Tara reunite after the latter’s 2019 debut The Student of the Year 2.

Heropanti 2 has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The film’s earlier release date would have made it clash with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The new date will see Heropanti 2 clashing at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s directorial Mayday. The actor also stars in the film, besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Tiger Shroff also has Ganpath Part 1 in his kitty, which reunites him with Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, will arrive in theatres in December.