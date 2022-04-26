scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Tiger Shroff’s fan almost faints at Heropanti 2 event, netizens ask ‘choti bacchi ho kya?’

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Tiger Shroff can be seen meeting a fan, who almost fainted at his event. Watch video here.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 26, 2022 11:50:50 am
tiger shroffTiger Shroff is promoting Heropanti 2 currently.

Tiger Shroff, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Heropanti 2, experienced a memorable fan moment recently. During his visit to a mall in Mumbai, the actor got to witness the craze he inspires, especially among girls. In a video shared by a paparazzo, a fan came near the stage and almost fainted as she requested to get a couple of seconds with him. Like a true hero, Tiger stepped in and hugged her.

In the video clip, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the young fan is seen teary-eyed as she asks to meet Tiger. As she is held by two security women, she almost breaks down. The girl is given water by the production crew as Tiger spots her. As she feebly walks up the stage, the Bollywood actor extends his hand, and then hugs her asking if she is feeling fine. The young girl goes on to kiss Tiger’s hands as fans cheer on them. Before she walked out, she also shook hands with Tara Sutaria, who was accompanying Tiger for the event.

Watch |Heropanti 2 new trailer: Tiger Shroff is back with his flying kicks, but that’s all there is

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

While fans hailed Tiger for being ‘sweet’ to his fans, many claimed that she played the ‘best card’ to get her idol’s attention. A lot of fans also referred to Tiger’s recently gone viral dialogue, addressing her as ‘Choti bacchi ho kya’ in the comment box. Some of the hilarious comments read, “Celebrity se milne ki ninja technique ,” “Tiger ko Apni Chhoti Bacchi Mil Gayi ,” and “Real wala thodi na tha koi Reel wala hi tho tha .”

Also Read |Tiger Shroff turns singer for Heropanti 2, says ‘I am just lucky that AR Rahman sir didn’t say anything bad’

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will see Tiger Shroff taking on Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the action-packed sequel. Recently a song “Whistle Baja 2.0” featuring Kriti Sanon was released by the makers. Heropanti 2 is set to hit cinema halls on April 29.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement