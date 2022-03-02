Tiger Shroff’s birthday: When the actor gifted mom Ayesha her ‘own house’

Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 32nd birthday. The actor’s big day is also special as he will ring it in his new home with parents Jackie Shroff-Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff. Tiger’s fans will remember how the actor always wanted to buy a house for his mom. He finally achieved the milestone in August last year. The Shroffs moved out of their Carter Road home and shifted into the plush 8 BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar west area.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Jackie had said in September last year, “Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He’s a very sweet and emotional guy.” The family had gone bankrupt after Boom, produced by Ayesha, bombed.

“I’m just proud of both my children. They are strong enough to get the house back; my wife didn’t want it back. She said, ‘Let it be, what’s gone is gone’. But his thought was nice, his thought was beautiful that he wants to make a house for his mother and his family,” Jackie had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

Krishna had also opened up on how it has been since they moved into their new home and had shared, ‘last house was rented, this is our own’.

Tiger’s sister shared in an interview to TOI, “We shifted three weeks back, very quietly with a puja done with just the four of us- dad (Jackie), mom (Ayesha), Tiger and I. It was a small, intimate ceremony. We are fast settling down and loving every bit of it. Our Carter Road flat, where we last resided, was on rent. This home is our very own.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Tiger is quite close to his family and once said, “I feel it’s my parents’ blessings that have brought me where I am. I couldn’t have hoped for a better family.”

See 10 childhood photos of Tiger Shroff:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

Talking about the house, he said in an interview with rediff.com, “The size of the house doesn’t matter to me. I am just so grateful to the Lord that I am able to buy a house for my parents. This was on my to-do list even before I became an actor.”

On the work front, Tiger has several projects in the pipeline. Ahmed Khan-helmed Heropanti 2, where he stars alongside Tara Sutaria and Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, an action drama where he reunites with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon are in Tiger’s kitty. The actor also has Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 4, the Rambo remake, and Bade Mayan Chhote Miyan in the making.

We wish a successful year to birthday boy Tiger Shroff!