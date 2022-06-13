Tiger Shroff wishes a happy birthday to ‘action hero’ Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff wants to go on pizza date with her. See photos

Tiger Shroff had a perfect wish to make for his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. On Monday, the actor celebrated Disha’s birthday by sharing a video of them practicing a stunt together. Sharing the video, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Hope you fly even higher this year. Happy birthday action hero! Eat yummy food today and kill it.” Disha was on a solo trip earlier this week. She has been treating her fans with photos from her trip.

Apart from Tiger, his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff also wished the Radhe actor. Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared throwback photos with a caption that revealed Disha’s nick name. She wrote, “Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! Wish you the best year ahead.” Responding to Ayesha, Disha commented, “Love you, my aunty, to many more travels.” The post received a lot of love from Disha Patani fans. They also showered the Malang actor with blessings. “Happy Birthday Mam lots of love and Blessing,” a comment read, while another Instagram user called Disha a “princess.”

Krishna Shroff shared a picture on her Instagram account to wish Disha on her birthday. She asked the actor if she would like to go on a pizza date with her.

On the work front, Disha is looking forward to her actioner Yodha, which stars her with Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth took to his Instagram account to wish Disha on her birthday. He shared a photo and wrote, “Happy birthday Lady Yodha. Have the best year ahead, big love and hug.” Yodha marks Disha’s first project with Sidharth. Earlier, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Disha said Yodha “was an immediate yes for me.”

“It’s exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform,” she said.

Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film, which marks her second collaboration with the director, will see her sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Earlier, in a statement, John Abraham shared his experience of shooting the Mohit Suri directorial. “I will push aside everything to work with Mohit again. It has been such a beautiful experience. We have got a great film out. I am so proud of it and this I say without even seeing a single frame of it,” he said.