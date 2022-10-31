Tiger Shroff fractured his foot while breaking a concrete wash basin, mom Ayesha reacts. Watch

Tiger Shroff has emerged as one of the foremost action stars in Bollywood. Following his action-packed roles, the actor has carved out a niche for himself in the industry. While on screen, Tiger’s battles with goons and crashing through glass walls seem cool, but sometimes the aftermath has Tiger covered in bruises.

He shared one such incident with his fans on Instagram and revealed that he ended up breaking his foot. Sharing a high-octane video, Tiger wrote, “Broke my foot breaking a concrete wash basin because i was fired up af and i thought i was stronger than i was. But in my defence the basin broke too.” His mother, Ayesha Shroff, was among the first to react as she showered love on him.

Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. Singer Shaan said, “You are simply incredible.. but glad to know you are human too.” Shilpa Shetty was shocked and said ‘omg’ while Nargis Fakhri also dropped shocked and fire emoticons.

In an interview with Connect FM, Tiger had said, “Ever since Jackie Chan, there hasn’t been a crossover action hero, per se, in this space at least. I don’t think there’s anybody in my age category right now, in terms of the action hero genre.”

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in the movie Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria. He has interesting projects in the pipeline including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. He will also be seen in Ganpath opposite Kriti Sanon. Recently, Tiger had announced a new film Screw Dheela which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.