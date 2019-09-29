Tiger Shroff on War co-star Hrithik Roshan: He is so perfect in everything

Tiger Shroff has expressed his admiration for his War co-star Hrithik Roshan. The action thriller has Hrithik’s character as a former mentor to Tiger’s. Tiger’s Khalid is a soldier tasked to eliminate Hrithik’s soldier turned rogue, Kabir.

In an interview with DNA Tiger Shroff said, “I watched how he works, how much attention he gives to details for every shot. Now I realise why he is so perfect in everything. He gave me ideas to better the film or my character, which was very sweet of him. He used to direct me in some shots. I am grateful that he is such a giving actor to even his co-actors.”

He also talked about the film and described it as: “It’s the biggest battle. Director Siddharth Anand and the producers have gone all out filming at exotic locations. An entire bridge was shut down to film a chase sequence where I’m running after Hrithik sir; we also shot on icebergs in Finland. We have fought on land, ice and air, it will be a visual spectacle for the audiences.”

War’s trailer has sent a wave of excitement among the fans of Tiger and Hrithik who are dying to see the two action stars and two of the best dancers Bollywood has to offer together on the big screen.

War also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will hit theatres on October 2.