Tiger Shroff says Hollywood is his ‘eventual goal’: ‘I have auditioned and failed a few times’

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the best action-heroes Bollywood has. And more often than not, he has been asked this one question – Why don’t you head to Hollywood? Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff was one of the latest to suggest that the actor should try his luck in the West. “Time to get your a** to Hollywood, brother,” she commented on Heropanti 2 trailer. Now, reacting to it, Tiger said that going to Hollywood is his “eventual goal.”

“There is a void in terms of a young action hero in the West,” he told Bollywood Hungama, adding that apart from Tom Cruise or Jackie Chan, he is not sure if there are action heroes of his age.

“There isn’t an action hero of my age group, and maybe the kind of things I do. We used to see that perhaps in the 90s. Ever since then, it’s been a while since you have seen somebody with that skill set, portraying action or the kind of action I do at least unless it’s Spider-Man or something. But that is my goal eventually to sort of getting into that space and try my luck in the West,” he said, adding that he has tried his luck but failed.

“I have been offered a couple of times. I have auditioned and failed a couple of times in auditions, but I am still trying. So let’s see,” Tiger concluded.

At present, Tiger is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2. The film sees him sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.