Tiger Shroff’s Vande Mataram teaser: ‘Grateful to Jackky Bhagnani for pushing me to sing my first Hindi song’

Tiger Shroff took to social media Saturday to share the teaser of his upcoming track “Vande Mataram.” Tiger wrote that he is grateful to Jackky Bhagnani “for pushing me to sing #VandeMataram as my first Hindi song.”

He also wrote, “A lot of prep went into it with my vocal coach @suzanne_dmello and of course @vishalmishraofficial ‘s guidance. So Happy to reunite with the amazing @remodsouza sir for this one. Here’s a sneak peek for you that conspires thousands of emotions. ♥️ Excited!”

As soon as Tiger shared the teaser, Disha Patani, Vishal Mishra and others praised the actor. Disha, via comments, expressed how she is impressed with Tiger’s efforts, while Vishal commented that the song is “going to be huge , can’t wait for people to hear your hard work brother.”

The actor also received praises from his fans. “I literally had goosebumps while listening to this,” wrote a fan, while another mentioned said Tiger’s voice is “miracle.”

Earlier, talking about the track, Tiger shared, “This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. Its not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home.”

“Vande Matram” has been composed by Vishal Mishra and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Kaushal Kishore. The song has been choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty. “Vande Mataram” marks Tiger’s third song as a singer. He made his debut as a singer in 2020 with Unbelievable. He later released his English track titled Casanova.

On the work front, Tiger is looking forward to the release of Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, where he stars alongside Tara Sutaria. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath, an action drama. The film reunites Tiger Shroff with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 4 is also in the pipeline. Apart from these projects, the Rambo remake is rumoured to be still in the making.