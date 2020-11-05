Tiger Shroff to star in Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath

Tiger Shroff's Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl. (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is all set to thrill his audience with Vikas Bahl’s action film franchise, Ganapath.

Tiger will don a unique avatar in the film which is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world. Ganapath, an action-packed thriller, will be helmed by director Vikas Bahl.

The makers launched the film’s motion poster on Thursday, giving a glimpse of Ganapath’s world. In the teaser, you can hear Tiger Shroff say, “Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai,” setting the mood for an action-packed entertainer. Ganapath is the first installment of the action franchise.

Tiger Shroff said in a statement, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas, and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”

Ganapath producer Jackky Bhagnani added, “I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre.”

Ganapath will go on floors in mid-2021 and release in 2022.

