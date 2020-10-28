Tiger Shroff to return with Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2

Both Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 will be shot across 25 countries.

Tiger Shroff fans, rejoice! The actor, along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, on Wednesday announced the next installments of Heropanti and Baaghi. Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 will see Tiger returning in his action avatar.

Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. Now, after six years, the team is planning its next installment. According to the makers, Heropanti 2 will be the first film that Tiger will start shooting post the lockdown. It is expected to go on floors in December 2020.

On the other hand, Baaghi 4 is being planned as the biggest film in the franchise. Director Ahmed Khan will also return to helm the fourth part.

As per the makers, both the movies will be shot across 25 countries.

