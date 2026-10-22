Tiger Shroff’s team shares injury video after firing incident: ‘God is kind’

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Tiger Shroff’s team has shared a video showing pellet injuries on the actor’s arm, four days after he escaped a shooting incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18.
The video, captioned “God is kind”, shows small red marks on Tiger’s arm, reportedly caused by pellets during the firing incident. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, commented on the post, writing, “God is great.” His father, Jackie Shroff, reacted with folded hands, tiger and plant emojis, while his sister, Krishna Shroff, responded with folded hands, a kiss mark and an evil eye emoji.
The video comes amid questions raised by some social media users over the discrepancy between photographs of Tiger Shroff with his arm heavily bandaged shortly after the firing incident and pictures shared two days later in which he appeared to have no visible injuries. While the earlier photographs showed the actor with bandages on his arm, pictures shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar following his meeting with Tiger showed no obvious signs of injury. The contrast prompted some social media users to question how quickly the actor appeared to have recovered, with some even casting doubt on the authenticity of the attack.
Tiger has not publicly addressed the shooting so far.
The shooting incident took place on October 18, when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football ground in Juhu after a game. According to reports, two shooters opened fire at his car, with seven rounds allegedly fired and five hitting the vehicle. Tiger escaped serious injury, while his driver and another person were injured.
Also Read – Actor Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai’s Juhu, escapes unhurt
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10 people arrested
The investigation into the shooting has widened, with the total number of people arrested reaching 10 as of October 22. The latest arrests include people suspected of helping the alleged shooters procure weapons and providing logistical support.
Three key accused — Rehan Ansari, Phool Singh and Ritik Kurmi, also known as Roshan — were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, and brought to Mumbai. A court remanded them to police custody until October 31.
Investigators told the court that the weapons used in the attack had not yet been recovered and that the accused had allegedly destroyed two mobile phones. Police are examining the alleged conspiracy and the roles of those suspected of arranging the attack.
Two women and two men were also arrested in connection with an alleged arms supply network. Police suspect that a pistol was transported from Punjab through Haryana and Delhi to Mumbai before the shooting. Investigators are continuing to probe how the shooters obtained the weapon.
Were other Bollywood actors also targeted?
Investigators are also examining whether the shooters had considered other Bollywood personalities as targets. According to reports citing police sources, the accused had conducted reconnaissance at the residences of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor before the attack on Tiger Shroff.
Police suspect that the shooters initially considered targeting a prominent actor but abandoned the plan after finding tight security outside his residence. Tiger was allegedly chosen because he had less security cover. These details remain part of the ongoing investigation.
The firing has prompted reactions from several members of the film industry, including Suniel Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Amaal Mallik and Mika Singh, who have condemned the incident and called for action against those responsible.
Tiger Shroff also spoke to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the incident.
Also Read – Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood
The shooting involving Tiger Shroff is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Bollywood personalities. In 1997, filmmaker Rajiv Rai survived a shooting outside his Mumbai office, while T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple in Andheri the same year. In 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was injured after being shot outside his office in Santacruz. More recently, gunmen opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in April 2024, while a similar incident was reported outside actor Disha Patani’s family home in Bareilly in September 2025. In February 2026, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence was also targeted in a shooting.