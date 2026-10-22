Tiger Shroff’s team shares injury video after firing incident: ‘God is kind’

Tiger Shroff’s team has shared a video showing pellet injuries on the actor’s arm, four days after he escaped a shooting incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18.

The video, captioned “God is kind”, shows small red marks on Tiger’s arm, reportedly caused by pellets during the firing incident. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, commented on the post, writing, “God is great.” His father, Jackie Shroff, reacted with folded hands, tiger and plant emojis, while his sister, Krishna Shroff, responded with folded hands, a kiss mark and an evil eye emoji.

The video comes amid questions raised by some social media users over the discrepancy between photographs of Tiger Shroff with his arm heavily bandaged shortly after the firing incident and pictures shared two days later in which he appeared to have no visible injuries. While the earlier photographs showed the actor with bandages on his arm, pictures shared by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar following his meeting with Tiger showed no obvious signs of injury. The contrast prompted some social media users to question how quickly the actor appeared to have recovered, with some even casting doubt on the authenticity of the attack.