Tiger Shroff once admitted he was ‘insecure’, struggles with anxiety: ‘Is this end of the world?’

After meeting Tiger Shroff following the firing incident in which the actor narrowly escaped being hit by a bullet, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident. Three men on a motorcycle allegedly fired five rounds at the actor’s BMW in Mumbai on Sunday evening, injuring his driver and an autorickshaw driver. The suspected assailants have now been arrested.

While Tiger is yet to speak publicly about the incident, the actor had previously opened up about his vulnerabilities, insecurities and struggles with phobias. In an interview with Lilly Singh a few months ago, Tiger spoke about how, contrary to the stereotype of action stars being macho and fearless, he is someone who struggles with anxiety and insecurity.

When asked whether he considered himself a vulnerable person, Tiger replied, “I would say so. I am a very insecure person. I know change is constant, but I am scared of change as well.”

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Tiger Shroff on dealing with fears and taking therapy

During the conversation, Tiger recalled how a turbulent flight a few years ago triggered his fear of flying, something he continues to struggle with.

“I am planning on taking a therapy because I have aerophobia. I remember, a couple of years ago, I was on a very turbulent flight, and I don’t have control over a turbulent flight. What do I do? Ever since that flight, I have been really anxious. Every time I have to board a flight, I have anxiety a couple of days prior. And for some reason, I am still not able to get over that,” he said.

The actor added that even learning about the safety of air travel and speaking to several pilots had not helped him overcome his fear.

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“When something like that happens, your nervous system has a different thing going on. I wish I had control over that. That’s the only thing. I am planning to go see a therapist,” he said.

Tiger Shroff says he is insecure about his appearance

Tiger also spoke about how he processes his emotions, admitting that he tends to keep things to himself and spends considerable time reflecting on his actions.

“I am a very closed person in general, and I internalise a lot of things. I self-reflect a lot. It’s mostly to myself. Every morning I wake up asking myself, ‘So what is it that I am going to do today to get better than I was yesterday?’ And before sleeping, if I don’t answer that question, I really haven’t had a productive day,” he said.

The actor further revealed that he often struggles with insecurities about his appearance and physical fitness.

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“I like to hold on to what’s mine. I am constantly insecure about the way I look. If I don’t exercise for a day, I wake up the next morning, look at myself in the mirror, and I am like, ‘What’s happening? Is this the end of the world? What’s happening to me?’ I am not looking the way I did yesterday, perhaps, or two days ago,” he said.

Tiger admitted that he can be obsessive about his physique and the aesthetic he strives to maintain. He also acknowledged that fear and insecurity play a significant role in motivating him.

The actor explained that he channels his energy and restlessness into his work, which helps him feel more composed.

“I channelise all my energy and all my restlessness into the stuff I do. I think that’s what sort of just centres me and sort of just keeps me calm in a way. Not exactly in a Zen state, but just a little more composed in general in life,” he said.

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What happened to Tiger Shroff?

Tiger narrowly escaped being hit by a bullet when three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at his BMW near Pushpa Park in Juhu, Mumbai, on Sunday evening. The attackers reportedly fired five rounds, injuring his driver and an autorickshaw driver.

The actor also sustained injuries to his hand and chest from gunpowder and broken glass during the incident, according to statements made by Shinde.

Speaking to the media after meeting Tiger, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated.”

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4.

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses personal experiences with anxiety, phobias, and emotional distress for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or mental health struggles, help is available.