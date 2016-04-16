Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry in Baaghi stuns audience

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen romancing for the first times onscreen in Baaghi. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen romancing for the first times onscreen in Baaghi.

Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, who will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi, have managed to grab eyeballs with their sizzling chemistry in their upcoming film.

Tiger and Shraddha, who have known each other since their childhood, will be seen romancing for the first times onscreen.

Interestingly, the two not only went to the same school, but also visited the sets when their respective fathers – Jackie Shroff and Shakti Kapoor – who worked together in a number of movies.

The sizzling chemistry that the duo has showcased in the trailer, seems to have struck the right chord with the audience and have been garnering immense appreciation ever since its trailer release.

While Tiger presents himself yet again in a striking avatar with his toned physique and martial art-backed action sequences, Shraddha sports a bikini for the first time. This has helped create a lot of buzz and curiosity among their fans.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Baaghi, which is a rebellious Love story, will hit the theatres on April 29.

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd