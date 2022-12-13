Tiger Shroff shows off his physique as he takes a jog in minus 7 degree temperature, fan asks ‘Why’s he torturing us?’

That actor Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak is old news, but to roam about shirtless in minus 7 degree temperature is perhaps pushing that health obsessive envelope a bit too much, even for him.

The actor recently shared a Instagram reel, where he is seen roaming about first in only a towel, and then in his track pants as he goes for a jog in the freezing weather. Tiger captioned his picture, “-7 degrees cant keep up with me ❄️⚡️.” While it does look like Tiger is abroad, the actor has not specified where he is exactly, and if he has gone there for a professional reason, or just to (literally) chill.

As soon as he dropped the video, fans and friends rushed to shower praise on his well-maintained body. One fan wrote, “Why is he torturing us like this?” While his Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra called him “bomb”, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Soooooo cuuute bonjarrrrr” along with multiple heart emojis.

Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti in 2014, and has since delivered multiple blockbusters. He has appeared in the Heropanti films, the Baaghi franchise, War and Student of the Year 2. He is currently looking forward to Ganpath, where he will be sharing screen space with his first female lead, Kriti Sanon. He also has the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty, and a reported cameo in Atlee’s Jawan.