Tiger Shroff returns to work after shooting incident, resumes shoot with Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff has returned to work nearly a month after being shot at in Mumbai’s Juhu. He was spotted in Pune as the actor wrapped up a schedule of his upcoming film, Lag Jaa Gale. This also marks his first public sighting since the October 18 shooting incident.

Tiger is filming for Dharma Productions‘ film Lag Jaa Gale with Janhvi Kapoor. Their picture was shared by a Pune nightclub owner where they have also shot for the film. Aryan Navale, the owner of Pune club Ballr while welcoming the duo wrote on Instagram: “‘A pleasure hosting the incredibly talented Janhvi Kapoor and the ever energetic Tiger Shroff at ballr pune. Loved the conversations, the energy and the time spent together. Grateful to have ballr chosen as the venue for their upcoming film shoot. Always special when great talent walks through our doors!”