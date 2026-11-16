Tiger Shroff returns to work after shooting incident, resumes shoot with Janhvi Kapoor

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Bollywood Actor Tiger Shroff has returned to work nearly a month after being shot at in Mumbai’s Juhu. He was spotted in Pune as the actor wrapped up a schedule of his upcoming film, Lag Jaa Gale. This also marks his first public sighting since the October 18 shooting incident.
Tiger is filming for Dharma Productions‘ film Lag Jaa Gale with Janhvi Kapoor. Their picture was shared by a Pune nightclub owner where they have also shot for the film. Aryan Navale, the owner of Pune club Ballr while welcoming the duo wrote on Instagram: “‘A pleasure hosting the incredibly talented Janhvi Kapoor and the ever energetic Tiger Shroff at ballr pune. Loved the conversations, the energy and the time spent together. Grateful to have ballr chosen as the venue for their upcoming film shoot. Always special when great talent walks through our doors!”
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Sourav Roy, hair and make-up artist on the film, also confirmed the schedule wrap. He shared a picture of a cake and tagged both the actors. He tagged the actors on his Instagram story and wrote, ‘And it’s a wrap’. Janhvi also reshared this story.
Lag Jaa Gale is helmed by Raj Mehta who has previously directed films like Good Newwz, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Selfiee. Tiger is set to portray an anti-hero character in this film. In an interview with ETimes, Tiger had shared about his role: “It is anti-hero; there is darkness and unpredictability all in one. That’s something very unlike me. I really pushed myself in terms of being an actor for that film. I hope that comes across.”
As per the media reports, Tiger is finishing patch work for the film. Besides Tiger and Janhvi, Lag Jaa Gale also stars Lakshya. Makers are yet to announce the official release date of the film. Tiger’s last release was Baaghi 4 which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. According to Bollywood Hungama, it underperformed at the box-office as it finished its theatrical run with a net collection of Rs. 47.4 crores.
Tiger was keeping a low profile after the October 18 shooting incident. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also visited Tiger’s residence and met the actor. Tiger was fired at on the evening of October 18 as his car left a football ground near Pushpa Park in Juhu. Three men on a motorcycle fired at least three rounds at the actor; while he was unhurt, his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured. An audio message attributed to two foreign-based members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, warning Shroff against working with Salman Khan.
The gang has previously been linked to firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence in February this year, shooting outside Salman Khan’s Bandra building in April 2024, and the killing of former MLA Baba Siddique in October that year.