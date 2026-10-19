Mika Singh, Shatrughan Sinha alarmed by firing at Tiger Shroff; attackers caught in Rajasthan

Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving a football club in Mumbai at around 7 pm on Sunday. Following the incident, a few Bollywood celebrities have come out and expressed their concern. These include veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, singer Mika Singh, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, and actor Karan Veer Mehra among others. Meanwhile, the three men suspected of firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai have been apprehended in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said.



Salma Shaikh, a Mumbai-based vlogger, was at the site when shots were fired at Tiger’s car on Sunday night. She was there to film Tiger for her blog, and even called out to the actor before he got into his car. “As soon as he reached the main road, a boy started firing a gun. At first, everyone thought it was just Diwali firecrackers,” Salma told ANI.

“Then the car stopped, and Tiger was on the floor. He didn’t get a single scratch. However, his driver was struck; a bullet hit his elbow, and one passed right through his palm. They immediately rushed to the police station, and from there, they came to Nanavati Hospital. Everyone else from his family has left since, but the driver — the patient — is still inside,” she added.

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Another eyewitness Shah Rukh Shaikh told PTI, “At the time of the incident, I was standing behind the car. We were waiting for the car to arrive so we could take pictures. We had no idea what was going to happen. Within a second, two men came and fired four rounds at him, targeting the very seat where he was sitting. They immediately got into their vehicle and fled. One bullet hit his driver, while a fan who was walking alongside the car was shot in the stomach. Tiger Shroff himself drove the car back. The driver had been driving initially, but after he was shot, Tiger Shroff shifted seats inside the car and drove himself to the hospital.”

Also Read — Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood

Mika Singh, Shatrughan Sinha express concern

Mika took to his Instagram handle on Monday morning and shared a selfie video. “Thank God Tiger escaped. I’d just pray to God he remains safe and healthy like this,” said the singer. He then recalled that when he relocated to Mumbai in 2005, he’d tell everyone in his home state of Punjab that Mumbai is the safest place in the world, where people work even till 6 am without any security.

“What happened with Tiger Shroff has become an example. Especially when people are celebrating the Dandiya season, such a big incident has taken place. So, I appeal to the government with folded hands to please take serious action on this case. It’s happened with Tiger today, it can happen with anyone else tomorrow,” he added.

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Sinha also took to his X handle on Monday morning and wrote, “What’s happening???? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF, worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & http://Dy.CM.@mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter.”

Eknath Shinde assures Shroff family of safety

Maharashtra Deputy Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the media after visiting an injured Tiger Shroff and his family at the actor’s residence hours after an attempted assassination attack. “This is a major incident. Five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable,” said Shinde. “I met with the actor. He has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken,” added the Deputy CM.

Late on Sunday night, pictures of Tiger’s meeting with Shinde surfaced online. The actor, seen shirtless, had a bandaged right arm and a couple of covered wounds on his chest and right shoulder. As per ANI, Shinde revealed that Tiger’s minor injuries were sustained by gunpowder and shards of automobile glass, since the gunmen fired on his car and also injured his driver.

“I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated,” said the Deputy CM. “These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” he added.



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Shinde acknowledged the rise in such shootouts over the past couple of years, ever since the murder of politician Baba Siddique in 2024, and the firings outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home Galaxy Apartments and Rohit Shetty’s residence. The Deputy CM said that the underworld’s operations were weeded out by Mumbai Police by 1995, and vowed to do the same yet again.

FWICE condemns attack on Tiger Shroff

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a stern statement condemning the attack on Tiger. “Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable, and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry,” said the film body.

“It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr. Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities,” it added.

Shots were fired outside the filmmaker’s residence in January earlier this year, leading to security being beefed up by Mumbai Police. The cops have also beefed up security outside Tiger’s residence, as seen in visuals shared by ANI on Monday morning. The FWICE also demanded a “thorough, impartial, and time-bound investigation” and requested the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to take cognizance of the repeated attacks on Bollywood celebrities in the recent past.

#WATCH | Mumbai | A team of police officials leaves from the residence of Actor Tiger Shroff A firing incident involving Actor Tiger Shroff occurred last night. The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries. His driver Firdous, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. The Police have formed 15 teams for the investigation — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

“A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits,” a police official told PTI. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and former girlfriend Disha Patani were seen visiting the actor at his residence after the incident.

