Tiger Shroff played football with Aparshakti, Karanveer, Abhishek Bajaj before shooting incident

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after unidentified assailants opened fire at him in Mumbai’s Juhu on Sunday evening. The incident occurred as Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football match. Fans had gathered around his vehicle to catch a glimpse of the actor when three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. While the bullets missed Tiger, his driver and a staff member sustained injuries. Meanwhile, details have emerged about the football match Tiger had attended shortly before the shooting. Sources told SCREEN that the actor had been playing alongside several celebrities from the film and television industries.

According to sources, 18 players participated in the match, including actors Aparshakti Khurana and Abhimanyu Dassani, choreographer Caesar Gonsalves, and television actors Abhishek Bajaj and Karanveer Mehra. The players were reportedly still on the ground when the shooting took place. Abhishek also confirmed to SCREEN that he had participated in the match.

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Karanveer Mehra, who was also present at the venue, described the chaos that unfolded after the shooting. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “My car was right behind. By the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well… There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter. My car was a little behind, and there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that.”

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“I’ve known Tiger for the longest, and he’s one of the best people, somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It’s very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It’s actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this. It’s the fans standing outside who started shouting. There were some real gunshots, and it stopped the fireworks. That’s when the security got alerted, and we called up the cops. By that time, Tiger had already left with his driver,” Karanveer added.

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Tiger’s father, actor Jackie Shroff told Rediff that the actor is fine. “All okay. Tiger is at the police station. He is unhurt. His driver was injured in the hand.”

According to a police officer, the incident occurred around 7 pm when Tiger Shroff was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football session. Three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire just as the actor was getting into his car. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver and another staff member sustained injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that two people were injured in the attack. Tiger’s driver, Firdous, sustained minor injuries and is out of danger, while another staff member, Umesh Chavan, suffered a bullet injury. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Garg added that Tiger did not sustain any bullet injuries.

Also Read – Tiger Shroff reaches home under police protection after shooting, watch



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The shooting involving Tiger Shroff is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Bollywood personalities. In 1997, filmmaker Rajiv Rai survived a shooting outside his Mumbai office, while T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple in Andheri the same year. In 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was injured after being shot outside his office in Santacruz. More recently, gunmen opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in April 2024, while a similar incident was reported outside actor Disha Patani’s family home in Bareilly in September 2025. In February 2026, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence was also targeted in a shooting.