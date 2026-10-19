Tiger Shroff played football with Aparshakti, Karanveer, Abhishek Bajaj before shooting incident

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Before the shooting incident, Tiger Shroff played a football match with 17 other players, including actor Abhimanyu Dassani and choreographer Caesar Gonsalves.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 19, 2026 12:02 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing incidentTiger Shroff was shot at in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram)
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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after unidentified assailants opened fire at him in Mumbai’s Juhu on Sunday evening. The incident occurred as Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football match. Fans had gathered around his vehicle to catch a glimpse of the actor when three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. While the bullets missed Tiger, his driver and a staff member sustained injuries. Meanwhile, details have emerged about the football match Tiger had attended shortly before the shooting. Sources told SCREEN that the actor had been playing alongside several celebrities from the film and television industries.

According to sources, 18 players participated in the match, including actors Aparshakti Khurana and Abhimanyu Dassani, choreographer Caesar Gonsalves, and television actors Abhishek Bajaj and Karanveer Mehra. The players were reportedly still on the ground when the shooting took place. Abhishek also confirmed to SCREEN that he had participated in the match.

Also Read: Actor Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai’s Juhu, escapes unhurt

 

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Karanveer Mehra, who was also present at the venue, described the chaos that unfolded after the shooting. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “My car was right behind. By the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well… There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter. My car was a little behind, and there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that.”

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“I’ve known Tiger for the longest, and he’s one of the best people, somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It’s very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It’s actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this. It’s the fans standing outside who started shouting. There were some real gunshots, and it stopped the fireworks. That’s when the security got alerted, and we called up the cops. By that time, Tiger had already left with his driver,” Karanveer added.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood

 

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Tiger’s father, actor Jackie Shroff told Rediff that the actor is fine. “All okay. Tiger is at the police station. He is unhurt. His driver was injured in the hand.”

According to a police officer, the incident occurred around 7 pm when Tiger Shroff was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football session. Three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire just as the actor was getting into his car. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver and another staff member sustained injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that two people were injured in the attack. Tiger’s driver, Firdous, sustained minor injuries and is out of danger, while another staff member, Umesh Chavan, suffered a bullet injury. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Garg added that Tiger did not sustain any bullet injuries.

Also Read – Tiger Shroff reaches home under police protection after shooting, watch

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The shooting involving Tiger Shroff is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Bollywood personalities. In 1997, filmmaker Rajiv Rai survived a shooting outside his Mumbai office, while T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple in Andheri the same year. In 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was injured after being shot outside his office in Santacruz. More recently, gunmen opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in April 2024, while a similar incident was reported outside actor Disha Patani’s family home in Bareilly in September 2025. In February 2026, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence was also targeted in a shooting.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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