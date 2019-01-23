Have you seen these videos of Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty and Varun Dhawan?

From the video of Varun Dhawan’s new look to Shamita Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 clip, here is a look at videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media today.

Advertising

Sharing this video, director Remo D’Souza wrote, “And the journey begins new cut , new look , new beginning thanks @aalimhakim for the fab look and thanks Varun for trusting us and cutting your locks hahhahahahahha can’t wait to show everyone ur new look :)))) #3 #3iscoming @tseries.official @lizelleremodsouza @varundvn.”

Shilpa Shetty recently posted this amazing video.

“Watch me this weekend on #khatronkekhiladi as a wild card entry only on @colorstv 😬😬😬 #fearfactor #jiggarpetrigger #adventure #realityshow #fun #facingfears,” wrote Shamita Shetty with the video.

Sharing the video, Preity Zinta wrote, “I’m always a happy camper on my way back home . 😍 #ting #चलोघर #backtowork.”

Advertising

Tiger Shroff also shared a video on his Instagram account.