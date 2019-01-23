Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty and Varun Dhawan?

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Preity Zinta and Tiger Shroff among others shared videos on their social media handles today.

tiger shroff, shilpa shetty, varun dhawan social media videos
Varun Dhawan is up for a new look for ABCD 3.

From the video of Varun Dhawan’s new look to Shamita Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 clip, here is a look at videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media today.

Sharing this video, director Remo D’Souza wrote, “And the journey begins new cut , new look , new beginning thanks @aalimhakim for the fab look and thanks Varun for trusting us and cutting your locks hahhahahahahha can’t wait to show everyone ur new look :)))) #3 #3iscoming @tseries.official @lizelleremodsouza @varundvn.”

Shilpa Shetty recently posted this amazing video.

“Watch me this weekend on #khatronkekhiladi as a wild card entry only on @colorstv 😬😬😬 #fearfactor #jiggarpetrigger #adventure #realityshow #fun #facingfears,” wrote Shamita Shetty with the video.

Sharing the video, Preity Zinta wrote, “I’m always a happy camper on my way back home . 😍 #ting #चलोघर #backtowork.”

Tiger Shroff also shared a video on his Instagram account.

