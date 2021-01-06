scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Tiger Shroff shares first look of his second single Casanova

Tiger Shroff posted a 15-second teaser of his latest song on social media, and thanked his fans for encouraging him to record it.

January 6, 2021 10:09:32 pm
tiger shroff casanova songTiger Shroff made his singing debut last year with the track "Unbelievable". (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Actor Tiger Shroff on Wednesday shared the first look of his upcoming single “Casanova”.

The Baaghi 3 star made his singing debut last year with the track “Unbelievable”, which was composed by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon and Avitesh Shrivastav.

Taking to Twitter, Shroff posted a 15-second teaser of his latest song and thanked his fans for encouraging him to record it.

“Excited to share the first look of my second single that I’ve sung and it’s your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what’s coming. #Casanova,” the 30-year-old actor wrote.

Shroff will be next seen in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, which is scheduled to go on floors this year.

Reportedly, the actor will also headline a sports drama, which will see him playing the role of a boxer.

