Tiger Shroff tries hard to ‘keep up with’ dad Jackie Shroff in new video, fans call him ‘OG style king’

Apart from his smooth dance moves, Tiger Shroff’s fans also love him for his swag and style. However, as the actor shared a video with his father Jackie Shroff, they were quick to call the senior actor the ‘OG style king’. In the video, the father-son duo poses together at the entrance of a vanity van, as they posed for cameras. While Jackie looks natural grooving to the song, Tiger is seen trying hard to match up to his father, as he keeps changing his look and position.

“Lil me trying to keep up with big Daddy😅 #og #hero #posers @apnabhidu,” Tiger captioned the post. The loving father replied on the post, “U have ur own which is🔥”. In the video, the Heropanti actor is seen wearing a black jacket and a pair of pants, showing off his well-sculpted body. On the other hand, Jackie wears a matching black suit that he paired with a white shirt and a stylish hat.

Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented on the post writing, “He’s got to be coolest daddy! Everrrr @apnabhidu ❤️,” while Dino Morea wrote, “Class❤️❤️.” Vindu Dara Singh also replied, “He is a legend 🙌”. Fans too were quick to write comments like, “OG style king”, “Best daddy son”, “Dada is the best,” and more.

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff share quite a warm bond and often shower each other with compliments. Reflecting on Tiger’s growth over the years and what it takes to be the father of one of the heartthrobs of the country, Shroff said he believes he has “no contribution in bringing up Tiger to be such a good guy.”

In a previous chat with indianexpress.com, Jackie said his son was raised by his wife Ayesha and his two grandmothers. “Three goddesses have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I’m glad I couldn’t spoil him. He’s on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness. I don’t do serious talk about work with him. Whenever we meet, I treat him just like any other parent. We talk like friends. I just keep admiring his work and thank God and his fans for making him what he is today.”