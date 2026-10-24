Tiger Shroff sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 9 crore days after firing incident

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Days after the firing incident in Mumbai in which he narrowly escaped injury, Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in the city’s Khar West for Rs 9 crore. The actor had purchased the property around eight years ago. The transaction was registered on October 22, 2026, four days after the firing incident. Tiger had purchased the apartment for Rs 7.61 crore and has now sold it at approximately Rs 64,891 per sq ft.
According to property registration documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the apartment is located on the ninth floor of Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society. It has a carpet area of 1,291.14 sq ft and an exclusive area of 95.80 sq ft. The sale attracted a stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh and includes two covered car parking spaces.
According to the documents, the actor purchased the apartment from developer Keystone Realtors Private Limited on July 17, 2018, for Rs 7.61 crore. He took possession of the property on November 30, 2019.
Tiger Shroff narrowly escapes firing incident in Mumbai
Tiger was recently in the news after narrowly escaping a firing incident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. According to reports, three men on a motorcycle approached the actor’s car as he was leaving a football ground in Juhu and fired five rounds, with multiple bullets hitting the vehicle.
While Tiger escaped with minor gunpowder burn marks, his driver and a fan, Umesh Chauhan, sustained serious injuries in the shooting.
Officers later reportedly revealed that the suspects had initially intended to target another prominent Bollywood star but switched to Tiger because of security constraints.
The following day, Tiger’s father, Jackie Shroff, attended the road-naming and unveiling ceremony for Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai, where he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.
Following the firing incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor and assured him that strict action would be taken against those responsible. Fadnavis also spoke to Tiger over the phone. Multiple arrests have been made since the incident, with the investigation still underway.
Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4.