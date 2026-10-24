Tiger Shroff sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 9 crore days after firing incident

Days after the firing incident in Mumbai in which he narrowly escaped injury, Tiger Shroff has sold an apartment in the city’s Khar West for Rs 9 crore. The actor had purchased the property around eight years ago. The transaction was registered on October 22, 2026, four days after the firing incident. Tiger had purchased the apartment for Rs 7.61 crore and has now sold it at approximately Rs 64,891 per sq ft.

According to property registration documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the apartment is located on the ninth floor of Rustomjee Paramount D Co-operative Housing Society. It has a carpet area of 1,291.14 sq ft and an exclusive area of 95.80 sq ft. The sale attracted a stamp duty of Rs 54 lakh and includes two covered car parking spaces.