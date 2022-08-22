scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Tiger Shroff’s Screw Dheela not shelved

Refuting buzz that Screw Dheela has been shelved, sources close to Dharma Productions shared that the film has been delayed only due to date issues. They also said that Tiger Shroff will soon join hands with Karan Johar for another action drama.

tiger shroff, screw dheelaTiger Shroff's Screw Dheela has not been shelved. (Photo: Tiger/ Instagram)

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandana’s Screw Dheela is one of the most anticipated films. However, much to fans’ dismay, the Shashank Khaitan-helmed movie was reported to have been shelved. But, sources close to Dharma Productions on Monday confirmed that the film has only been delayed. They also stated that the production company shares an incredible bond with Tiger, and will soon kick-start another project.

“Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to collaborate with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, shoot to commence later next year,” the source added.

Watch |Karan Johar announces Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff: ‘Solid punch of entertainment…’

Recently there were reports that Screw Dheela had run into major budget issues. The Karan Johar-backed drama was set to be shelved as the cost of the big-scale entertainer reached the Rs 150 crore mark. “Meanwhile, the teaser didn’t really get the encouraging response that the makers were hoping for. Tiger’s Heropanti 2 was a disaster and it put a question mark on his pull at the ticket window. Lastly, the box office scenario is horrible right now, especially how Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan put up terrible numbers,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

 

The source further mentioned that keeping all factors in mind, the stakeholders decided that it wouldn’t be wise to go on floors at the moment. They also said that the film is not shelved and the makers hope to visit the film again, once things are conducive.

Also Read |Krishna Shroff reacts to rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up: ‘She’s still one of the first few people I’d call…’

Besides Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff has Ganpath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:45:05 pm
