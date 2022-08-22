Tiger Shroff’s Screw Dheela not shelved

Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandana’s Screw Dheela is one of the most anticipated films. However, much to fans’ dismay, the Shashank Khaitan-helmed movie was reported to have been shelved. But, sources close to Dharma Productions on Monday confirmed that the film has only been delayed. They also stated that the production company shares an incredible bond with Tiger, and will soon kick-start another project.

“Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to collaborate with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, shoot to commence later next year,” the source added.

Recently there were reports that Screw Dheela had run into major budget issues. The Karan Johar-backed drama was set to be shelved as the cost of the big-scale entertainer reached the Rs 150 crore mark. “Meanwhile, the teaser didn’t really get the encouraging response that the makers were hoping for. Tiger’s Heropanti 2 was a disaster and it put a question mark on his pull at the ticket window. Lastly, the box office scenario is horrible right now, especially how Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan put up terrible numbers,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source.

The source further mentioned that keeping all factors in mind, the stakeholders decided that it wouldn’t be wise to go on floors at the moment. They also said that the film is not shelved and the makers hope to visit the film again, once things are conducive.

Besides Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff has Ganpath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.