Fans ask Tiger Shroff if he is a virgin: ‘Yes, just like Salman Khan’

Arbaaz Khan on Monday shared the teaser of the upcoming episode of his talk show Pinch season 2, featuring Tiger Shroff in the hot seat. The new episode of the show, which has hosted Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in its previous episodes, will see the Heropanti actor reacting to mean tweets. In the teaser, Tiger Shroff opened up on being trolled in the beginning of his career and even answered a quirky question by a fan.

Arbaaz told Tiger that a fan has asked if he is a virgin, in response to the question, the Heropanti actor said, “I am a virgin just like Salman Khan.” His response left Arbaaz in splits.

In the video, Tiger said people could not believe he is Jackie Shroff’s son. “I was trolled for my looks. People use to say – Yeh hero hai ya heroine? Ye Jackie Dada ka beta lagta hi nahi hai.” Talking about the trolls, Tiger said their power is ‘sometimes scary’. “Just the fact that you have the power to say anything good or bad is sometimes scary,” he replied. Commenting on his career, Tiger said he “intentionally took a different path” and “played to my strengths.”

Earlier this year, in an interview, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff spoke about how it is unfair to compare Tiger with Jackie Shroff.

“What my father created for himself and has done till date is unmatchable. What Tiger has done in such a short span is so impressive. So, it is not fair to compare Tiger with our father or me with any of the two. There is room for everyone. So, people should live and let live,” the 28-year-old responded. She had also spoken about how Tiger didn’t intend to become an actor. “I don’t think Tiger had the inclination to be an actor. He wanted to pursue sports as a career,” Krishna said, adding that “Acting was something that he happened to fall back on. It was always in the back of his mind.”

In a statement earlier, Arbaaz said that the second season of Pinch is ‘bigger and bolder’, “The love people have shown for season 1 was overwhelming. While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different superstars with different points of view. It’s been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor’s personal and professional life.”