What Tiger Shroff said about Salman Khan: ‘I am billi, he’s the real Tiger’

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after unidentified gunmen on a bike opened fire at his car near in Mumbai’s Juhu, on Sunday evening. The actor was near Pushpa Narsee Park, travelling back home after his football match. After the incident, a US-based gangster, Anil Pandit, claimed responsibility, threatened the film industry and warned actor Salman Khan and those working with him. He asked Salman to apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and to the Bishnoi community.

Tiger Shroff once had the most perfect response to carrying the same name as Bollywood’s OG ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan. During the launch of a song DaFa Kar from his 2022 film Heropanti 2, he called himself a ‘billi’ in front of the one and only Tiger, Salman. “Iss industry mein ek hi hai Tiger aur woh hai Salman Sir. I am just a billi in front of him. I am a Simba, a tiger cub in front of him (There’s only one tiger, I am a cat, baby tiger, in front of him).”

When Salman praised Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is known for his fitness and dancing skills in the film industry. The actor has a huge fan following of his chiseled physique among youngsters.

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In 2021, Salman Khan also praised Tiger, stating he is one of the younger generation actors who keep him motivated to work even at the age of 60. “I realised that only when you put your sweat and blood and give it your best- your audience would understand and appreciate your hard work. So now, at 55-56, I am doing stuff that I used to do when I was 14 and 15 years old. It is because my younger generation is Tiger Shroff,” he said.

Tiger Shroff’s shooting incident

Two Unidentified gunmen fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff near Pushpa Narsee Park in Vile Parle on Sunday, injuring his driver and a bystander. Later, several videos of the actor taking the driver seat and rushing to the hospital emerged on social media as the assailants fled on a bike.

After the gun firing incident, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited the actor at his residence. Disha Patani was also spotted outside Tiger’s house. Meanwhile, the film body All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly reacted to the shooting in a statement.

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In an audio received by multiple security agencies after the incident, gangster Anil Pandit, who claimed responsibility for firing at Tiger Shroff’s car, was heard asking Salman Khan to apologise to his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi and to the Bishnoi community. They have been demanding an apology because of his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.

“I and my elder brother, Harman Sandhu, took responsibility for the firing incident on Tiger Shroff’s car. We advised him, but he did not understand. In the whole film industry, whosoever will work separately from us and along with Salman Khan, we will kill them. It’s the first and last warning,” he said in the voice note.