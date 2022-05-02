scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
Tiger Shroff ripped his pants and suits during Heropanti 2 shoot, director Ahmed Khan says ‘Thank god we had more’

The team of Heropanti 2, including Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria, director Ahmed Khan and music maestro AR Rahman promoted the actioner on The Kapil Sharma Show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2022 10:58:08 am
tiger shroff heropanti 2 actionHeropanti 2 released in theatres on April 29.

Tiger Shroff ripped a suit almost everyday while filming Heropanti 2. Director Ahmed Khan shared an interesting tit-bit about the latest release on The Kapil Sharma Show, where he lauded Tiger for managing to pull off intense action scenes in tight fitted suits.

“Even if we gave Tiger an eight-way stretching elastic material, it would wear off. Even if I thought of an action stunt, the suit and pant would tear in rehearsals itself. Thank god we had more ready. Wearing such tight-fitted suits, pants, coat and tie, when we might not be able to move our hands, Tiger has gone all full swing, splits and back-flips,” Ahmed said.

Also read |How Tiger Shroff has been punching out action franchises: From Heropanti to Baaghi

Host Kapil Sharma also teased Tiger for doing daily routine things by not walking, but flying into a room. Ahmed added that in Heropanti 2, they showed the toned legs of Tiger, further joking that he’ll ensure to expose the body part Tiger has best muscles at, leaving the actor in splits.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tiger and Ahmed were accompanied by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays he antagonist, and leading lady Tara Sutaria in the special episode. Music maestro AR Rahman also joined the team.

Heropanti 2 is Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan’s third collaboration after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The director said, “A hero is someone who and dance, has a great body, is good looking and courteous. That makes a pack for a hero.”

Also read |Nawazuddin Siddiqui unimpressed by RRR and KGF 2’s success: ‘If a Bollywood film becomes a big hit…’

One of the most watched out action heroes of Bollywood right now, Tiger Shroff had recently picked Shah Rukh Khan as his favourite action star in Bollywood.

“I genuinely believe Shah Rukh Khan sir is very good with his body, and nobody can get hit and react as good as him. If you have seen his films, whether it’s Darr or Baazigar, when he gets hit he really reacts, he goes for it. He is an actor who uses his whole body so well, it’s phenomenal,” Tiger told Bollywood Hungama.

