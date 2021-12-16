Tiger Shroff recreates ‘You are my Sonia’, recalls a significant ‘first’ that happened with this song. Watch

There’s no denying that if there’s anyone in Bollywood who can compete with Hrithik Roshan’s dance moves, it is Tiger Shroff. Several B-town stars have been celebrating 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and now, Tiger has joined the brigade by recreating the dance number “You are my Sonia” which was a rage back in the day. As per Tiger’s own admission, this was the first song that he danced to.

Tiger, on Thursday, posted a video on his Instagram handle where he impersonated Hrithik Roshan from the track. While Kareena Kapoor’s part is played by one of his friends, Tiger channels Hrithik’s energy almost perfectly. Tiger, who has shared screen space with Hrithik in 2019’s War is a self-proclaimed fan of the Dhoom 2 star.

“The first song I ever learned how to dance to! One of my fav movies. Pls excuse our horrible impersonations @karanjohar of these legends @hrithikroshan @kareenakapoorkhan #20yearsofk3g,” wrote Tiger, who’s a noteworthy dancer himself.

The comments section soon got flooded by interesting replies. While Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff left laughing emojis, his mother Ayesha was all hearts.

Karan Johar directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years on Tuesday. Karan, who kicked off its celebration a week ago, released a special video on the big day, revisiting the movie and why it still remains special to him. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, Jibran Khan, Farah Khan and Johnny Lever recreated popular scenes and dialogues from the family drama.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, apart from Hrithik and Kareena.