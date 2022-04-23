Tiger Shroff recreates ‘chhoti bachchi ho kya’ meme in front of rapturous crowd, wins brownie points for being a ‘good sport’

Actor Tiger Shroff recreated a popular meme of himself at a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The video has been shared on several fan clubs on Instagram.

In the video, Tiger holds the microphone towards the audience, and asks them to repeat the meme loudly. Unimpressed, he divides the audience into halves, and has them compete with each other. Pretending to be even more unimpressed, Tiger says, “Listen to me, you guys aren’t that strong,” before yelling, “Chhoti bachchi ho kya?” The line was first uttered by his character in the first Heropanti movie, which also served as Tiger’s Bollywood debut.

The meme became a viral social media trend recently, with brands such as Tinder and Zomato jumping in on the fun. Tiger’s fans appreciated his self-awareness. People flooded the comments section of an Instagram post carrying the video to praise him for being a sport. “The moment when meme becomes a memer,” one person commented. Another person called Tiger a ‘legend’, while a third person wrote, “Sporting gesture.”

Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, and also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines recently when he seemed to imply that he isn’t really a fan of this kind of commercial filmmaking. He said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that he had assumed that because of the pandemic, audiences would have been exposed to different kinds of cinema, but was disappointed to observe the kind of films that are succeeding at the box office.

Heropanti 2 is due out in theatres this Friday. Tiger also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath in the pipeline.