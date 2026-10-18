Tiger Shroff reaches home under police protection after shooting, watch

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff returned to his residence in Mumbai in a police jeep, escorted by police officers, hours after unidentified assailants opened fire at him in Juhu on Sunday evening. The actor, who escaped the attack unhurt, was seen covering his face as he arrived home under police protection.

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Two members of Tiger Shroff’s staff were injured in the shooting. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation, deploying 15 teams to track down the attackers. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack.

Also Read – Actor Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai’s Juhu, escapes unhurt

According to a police officer, the incident occurred around 7 pm when Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football session. Three men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire just as the actor was getting into his car. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver and another staff member sustained injuries.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that two people were injured in the attack. Tiger’s driver, Firdous, sustained minor injuries and is out of danger, while another staff member, Umesh Chavan, suffered a bullet injury. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Garg added that Tiger did not sustain any bullet injuries.

Also Read – Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood

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The shooting involving Tiger Shroff is the latest in a series of attacks targeting Bollywood personalities. In 1997, filmmaker Rajiv Rai survived a shooting outside his Mumbai office, while T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar was shot dead outside a temple in Andheri the same year. In 2000, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was injured after being shot outside his office in Santacruz. More recently, gunmen opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in April 2024, while a similar incident was reported outside actor Disha Patani’s family home in Bareilly in September 2025. In February 2026, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence was also targeted in a shooting.