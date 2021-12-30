Tiger Shroff posts shirtless photo from Maldives, Disha Patani praises the ‘fabulous photographer’

Rumoured Bollywood couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been vacationing in Maldives. The two flew to the island nation to ring in New Year. Ever since their arrival, they’ve been sharing beach pictures on social media.

On Thursday, while Tiger posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram. Soon after, Disha teased the War actor in the comments section, “Wow what a fabulous Photographer 🔥”, hinting that she has clicked the picture. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also dropped many heart emojis on the photo.

Disha also shared a video of herself enjoying the blue waters of Maldives. The Bharat actor struck a pose on the beach in a peach-coloured bikini and looked stunning. Her fans found the picture “fabulous”.

Earlier too, Disha and Tiger shared some beautiful images of themselves from their holiday, leaving fans going gaga. They haven’t posed together in any, and have kept all the clicks solo so far.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. Disha Patani will be seen in Ek Villain Returns.