Tiger Shroff on ‘worst’ phase of his life: ‘Our house and furniture was sold, I started to sleep on floor’

Tiger Shroff saw how his family faced downfall and that experience 'shaped' him.

Actor Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, has certainly made a mark in the film industry with an image that stands apart from most of his contemporaries. A few years ago, Tiger — who hadn’t initially planned a career in Bollywood — had opened up how his parents facing dire financial straits was a great motivator for him.

Tiger was 11 when he saw their home being sold as his family went bankrupt. In an old interview with GQ, Tiger Shroff not only discussed the baggage of his father’s stardom weighed on him, but also how the family faced financial crisis.

“I remember how our furniture and stuff was sold off, one by one. My mother’s artwork, lamps… Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help,” the actor had said in the interview.

It was in 2002 when Boom, which was produced by Ayesha Shroff, was leaked on the internet before its theatrical release. Directed by Kaizad Gustad, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif. It was Katrina’s debut film.

Due to the films’ piracy case, the distributors pulled out, but Jackie stepped in and ensured its release. The film tanked badly. This was when the Shroffs had to sell their four-bedroom Bandra apartment and move into a smaller apartment.

Tiger Shroff also shared that the uncertainty of those years was a powerful motivator and after he joined the film industry, he promised his mother that he’d buy their house back.

Tiger Shroff made his screen debut with Heropanti in 2014. By 2017, he had earned enough to keep his promise.

While his parents were touched by the gesture, they declined and instead stayed put at their present residence, in a building that’s also home to Aamir Khan.

Opening up on Tiger’s gesture, Jackie had said in a recent interview, “I’m just proud of both my children. They are strong enough to get the house back; my wife didn’t want it back. She said, ‘Let it be, what’s gone is gone’. But his thought was nice, his thought was beautiful that he wants to make a house for his mother and his family.”