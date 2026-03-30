Tiger Shroff opens up about struggling with aerophobia; says he starts feeling anxious a couple of days before every flight: ‘It’s frustrating’

Unlike actor Jackie Shroff, who rose to fame and became a star playing a wide range of characters across various languages, his son, Tiger Shroff, has mostly grabbed attention for his action roles. Starting from his debut movie, director Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti (2014), Tiger has primarily played power-packed characters in films such as War, Heropanti 2, Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham Again, and the four Baaghi movies. As a result, he is known for maintaining a ripped, gym-honed physique almost all the time.

Although he is often appreciated by fans for his ability to effortlessly ace stunts, including even the riskiest ones, on screen, did you know that Tiger has aerophobia? That’s right; the daring, adventurous actor actually has an extreme fear of flying in an aeroplane. In a recent interview, Tiger opened up about this and shared that he is contemplating starting therapy to address the condition.