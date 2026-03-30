Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Tiger Shroff opens up about struggling with aerophobia; says he starts feeling anxious a couple of days before every flight: ‘It’s frustrating’
Tiger Shroff recently opened up about his aerophobia and shared that he is contemplating starting therapy to address the condition.
Unlike actor Jackie Shroff, who rose to fame and became a star playing a wide range of characters across various languages, his son, Tiger Shroff, has mostly grabbed attention for his action roles. Starting from his debut movie, director Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti (2014), Tiger has primarily played power-packed characters in films such as War, Heropanti 2, Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham Again, and the four Baaghi movies. As a result, he is known for maintaining a ripped, gym-honed physique almost all the time.
Although he is often appreciated by fans for his ability to effortlessly ace stunts, including even the riskiest ones, on screen, did you know that Tiger has aerophobia? That’s right; the daring, adventurous actor actually has an extreme fear of flying in an aeroplane. In a recent interview, Tiger opened up about this and shared that he is contemplating starting therapy to address the condition.
“I’m actually planning to go to a therapist because I have aerophobia. A couple of years ago, I was on a very turbulent flight and… I don’t have control over a turbulent flight, right? What do I do? Ever since then, every time I have to board a flight, I have anxiety a couple of days prior. For some reason, I’m still not able to get over that,” he shared during a conversation with YouTuber Lilly Singh.
Tiger continued, “The statistics say that flying is the safest means of transport. I have spoken to many pilots who all said that turbulence is nothing but just like bumpy roads. That’s the analogy they keep giving me. But who’s going to tell my mind that? When it happens, it’s a different story altogether. I wish I had control over that. I like controlling every part of my body. I like knowing what I’m doing.”
ICYMI | Sonu Sood recalls refusing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, says he ‘didn’t understand’ the script: ‘I knew I wouldn’t be able to repair it much’
When asked if he overthinks making even small decisions at times, Tiger Shroff confirmed it, adding, “Sometimes it’s really frustrating because I’m so indecisive at times as well, even about how to schedule my day so that I can maximise my potential.”
The actor was last seen in Baaghi 4, the fourth instalment in the eponymous franchise, which flopped, earning just Rs 77.67 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, against a reported budget of Rs 80 crore.
Disclaimer: This article discusses personal experiences with anxiety and aerophobia for informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are struggling with similar fears or persistent anxiety, we encourage you to consult a qualified healthcare provider or therapist to explore a support plan tailored to your needs.
WATCH: Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE — India’s Most Credible Film Awards Are Back!