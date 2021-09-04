Tiger Shroff on buying a family home: ‘So grateful that I am able to buy a house for my parents’

Tiger Shroff recently gifted a grand apartment to his mom, Ayesha Shroff so she could turn it into a home she always wanted. It is now their new family abode that they own, and not rent.

Now, Tiger has finally spoken up about how it feels to be able to gift his mother the house of her dreams. In a recent interview with rediff.com, when he was asked about his journey, Tiger said, “I see it as just that, a journey. I feel it’s my parents’ blessings that have brought me where I am. I couldn’t have hoped for a better family.”

Tiger Shroff and his family — father Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff — recently moved out of their Carter Road, Bandra home and shifted to a plush 8 BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar west area. When Tiger was asked about this, he shared, “The size of the house doesn’t matter to me. I am just so grateful to the Lord that I am able to buy a house for my parents. This was on my to-do list even before I became an actor.”

Recently indianexpress.com spoke to Jackie Shroff about his son’s milestone moment. Jackie said, “Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films. He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He’s a very sweet and emotional guy.”

On the work front, Tiger’s calendar seems to be jampacked. He is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2, where he stars alongside Tara Sutaria. Ahmed Khan is helming the film. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath, an action drama where he reunites with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. The film will go on floors later this year and is scheduled to release in December 2022. He also has Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 4 in the kitty. Apart from these projects, his Rambo remake is also in the pipeline.