Tiger Shroff on a possible collaboration with BTS: I am such a big fan

Tiger Shroff called BTS 'holistic performers.' (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff, who is basking in the success of his singing debut “Unbelievable,” during a recent live session, spoke about being a fan of BTS and why their music resonates with people across the world.

A fan asked the Baaghi actor when he will collaborate with BTS, the biggest South Korean band.

In response to the question, Shroff said, “With BTS? Meri toh aukaat nahi hai (I can hardly even dream of such a thing). These guys are the biggest group in the world right now. I am such a big fan of them. I recently did a dance vlog on their song Dynamite. It is such a feel good song. In times like these, we need that kind of vibes. I think the reason their music transcends boundaries and goes across the world is because of their lyrics, messages, visuals and of course, their talent. They are such holistic performers.”

Tiger Shroff recently posted a video of himself dancing to the tunes of BTS’ popular track “Dynamite.” The video received immense love from his fans and the ARMY (a term used for dedicated fans of BTS).

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

