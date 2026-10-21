Tiger Shroff not original target, shooters wanted another prominent Bollywood star: police

Days after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that the actor was not the shooters’ original target. According to the police, the assailants had initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood celebrity but turned to Tiger after finding that the celebrity’s security was too tight.

The Mumbai Crime Branch told ANI, “Tiger Shroff was not the shooters’ original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity’s security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them.” The agency added, “Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead.”

Three suspects have been arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the firing incident and are being brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

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What happened to Tiger Shroff?

On Sunday, around 7 pm, three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car as the actor was leaving a football ground. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver and a bystander sustained gunshot injuries and were hospitalised.

Following the incident, several digital platforms circulated deepfake videos and fake audio clips falsely attributed to Tiger, purportedly addressing the attack.

Dismissing these claims, the actor’s team issued a statement clarifying that he had not released any videos or authorised any statements regarding the incident.

“We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” the statement read.

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The team also warned of legal action against those responsible for circulating the fabricated content.

“We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team,” the statement added.

When Eknath Shinde said the actor was shaken

Soon after the incident, several prominent personalities, including Disha Patani and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, visited the actor’s residence.

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Speaking to the media, Shinde said, “This is a major incident… five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated.”

Later, speaking to India Today, Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, reacted to the incident, saying, “God is kind.”

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4.