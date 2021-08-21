scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon’s actioner Ganapath gets a release date. Watch

Tiger Shroff shared the release date of the action-packed thriller Ganapath, to be directed by Queen helmer by Vikas Bahl.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 21, 2021 4:35:35 pm
ganapath release dateGanapath stars Tiger Shroff's Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Actor Tiger Shroff’s futuristic action film Ganapath will have a theatrical release next year on December 23.

The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by Queen helmer by Vikas Bahl.

The film features Shroff’s Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

“#Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022,” Shroff tweeted.

The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

