Have you seen these videos of Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and Malaika Arora?

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and a few others shared videos on their respective social media accounts today.

Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez Malaika Arora social media videos
Jacqueline Fernandez urged fans to #uniteforsrilanka.

While Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video asking everyone to #uniteforsrilanka, Tiger Shroff, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora too shared videos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all videos.

Sharing this clip, Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday wrote, “So overwhelmed with all this love 💕 Thank u Jaipur!! We can’t wait to see what the next city has in store for us 😁 #SOTY2 #StudentTour.”

Tiger Shroff shared a video and wrote, “My faves from the list with a snap of #thanos… which one’s yours?#SOTY2on10thMay #SOTY2.”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video asking everyone to #uniteforsrilanka.

Karan Johar shared video promoting Karan Kapadia’s debut film Blank.

Malaika Arora shared this video on her Instagram account.

“Wat do I say to a show@that crosses its 6 week target in 6 days …pls do not miss our ‘unexpected ‘ hit #baarish on @altbalaji,” Ekta Kapoor wrote sharing this video.

