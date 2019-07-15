Blockbuster teaser: Bollywood on Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer War’s teaser

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shared the teaser of their upcoming film War on Monday. Ever since the teaser launch, Bollywood has not been able to keep calm. Here’s what celebrities said about War’s teaser:

“I remember the moment when @hrithikroshan was assistant in king Uncle and @tigerjackieshroff was a lil kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome lad who my boy adores. Blessed,” Jackie Shroff wrote on Instagram.

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Now this is what you call a teaser!!!!!!!!!!! Boom!!!!! War!!!! Box office mania!!!”

Milap Ziveri called the teaser a blockbuster. He tweeted, “Blockbuster teaser!! Congrats to all! 👏👏👏🔥 #War ”

War’s teaser left Bhumi Pednekar excited. She posted on Twitter, “Holy shit..too excited #warteaser.”

Kunal Kapoor’s tweet read, “This is mindblowing 💯#warteaser ”

Sujoy Ghosh wrote War is “probably the best action film you will see in a long long time.”

“Let there be #WAR The hotness quotient just went through the bloody roof! Also @iHrithik doesn’t belong to the human species! Is now official,” director Suparn S Varma said via Twitter.

Singer Toshi Sabri tweeted, “It’s a blockbuster all the way @iTIGERSHROFF @iHrithik @yrf #WAR”

Guru Randhawa called the film ‘wow’. He wrote, “This looks massive (Sqaure) Wow is the word for #war @iHrithik paji and @iTIGERSHROFF bhai. Killing it in a big big way.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War has been directed by Siddharth Anand. It will release on October 2.