Tiger Shroff gifts fans the release date of Heropanti 2 on his birthday

Tiger Shroff is set to return in an action avatar in Heropanti 2.

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday celebrated his 31st birthday. On the occasion, he gifted his fans the release date of his highly anticipated film, Heropanti 2. Taking to his social media handles, the birthday boy revealed that the second installment in his debut film franchise is set to arrive in theatres on December 3, 2021.

“My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas,” Tiger wrote while sharing a new poster of Heropanti 2. In the poster, Tiger is caught in action while donning a suited attire.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had in February last year announced that the makers are turning Heropanti into a franchise. The banner also released two posters revealing Tiger’s first look. The second outing has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Heropanti, which released in 2014, was directed by Sabbir Khan, and marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking about Tiger’s action skills, Sabbir Khan told indianexpress.com, “Tiger is an action director’s delight! when the director thinks of something fantastic, here is an actor who wants to give his all and try and achieve that. He is not someone who’d say ‘this is tough, I can’t do it, let’s find a body-double, or find (a way) around it.”

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the actioner Baaghi 3 along with Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.