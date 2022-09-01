scorecardresearch
Tiger Shroff reveals he was heartbroken after Heropanti 2 flopped, did a lot of ‘failure eating’: ‘I was depressed’

Actor Tiger Shroff talked about the failure of Heropanti 2 during his appearance on Koffee With Karan. The film had been panned by critics and flopped at the box office.

Heropanti 2 box office, Heropanti 2 box office day 1Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 crashed at the box office.

Actor Tiger Shroff has been the star of many blockbusters. However, his recent release Heropanti 2 was panned by critics and the audience and this left him rather heartbroken, as he said during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan. Tiger also revealed that he is an ’emotional eater’. Tiger has scored numerous blockbusters over the years, including the Baaghi franchise and Student Of The Year 2, so his recent box-office failure hit him rather hard.

During the Koffee with Karan episode, the host asked about the recent ‘setback’ without taking the film’s name and revealed that when he met Tiger, he was very sad. Tiger added, “I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I’m just a very extreme person, I wouldn’t say I sacrificed a lot because I like what I do, and I don’t have a social life and too many friends…” To which Karan added, “You did a lot of failure eating.” Tiger agreed and said, “I’m an emotional eater.” Kriti was surprised on hearing this and said that it didn’t show during their Ganpath shooting and said that he ‘masks it’ really well.  During the course of the conversation Tiger also added that his validation comes from the box office.

When KJo asked if he is determined to prove a point with a box office number, Tiger added, “I’m even hungrier right now. I’m not the type to get adulation–like great work, look at how well he has done. For me, my validation is the box office. I live for those whistles and all when I land, and I am about to save the day.”  When Karan Johar referred to Kartik Aaryan’s success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tiger mentioned that he was definitely inspired, but not competitive.

On the work front, Tiger has Ganpath with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

