Tiger Shroff has the loveliest wish on dad Jackie Shroff’s ’18th birthday’: ‘Hope I make you a little more proud’

Actor Jackie Shroff, who has turned a year older today, is still regarded by many as the coolest star to grace the screen. Known for his acting chops and affable persona, Shroff has been flooded with birthday wishes from his loved ones in the film industry.

His son and action star Tiger Shroff had a fun birthday message for his star father. Sharing a collage of his father on his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, “Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love u sooo muchhhh. God bless u always with the best healthhh. hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I’m so proud to be your son #ultimatehero.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

A screengrab of Abhishek Bachchan’s Insta story. A screengrab of Abhishek Bachchan’s Insta story.

Tiger Shroff shared this image on his Insta story. Tiger Shroff shared this image on his Insta story.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s wife Ayesha Shroff penned a lovely message for her partner on the special day. Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared a few throwback photos of the man as she mentioned in the post, “Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World!! Best son and most loving father!!”

Abhishek Bachchan also wished Jackie by sharing an old picture where Jackie could be seen posing with a very young Junior Bachchan. His post stated, “The coolest of them all. Happy Birthday Apna Bhidu! #FanBoyForLife.” Anushka Sharma also wished Shroff via an Instagram story.

Jackie Shroff, also lovingly called Jaggu Dada, has been working in Bollywood for over four decades now. He has appeared in movies like Hero, Ram Lakhan, Rangeela among others. The actor was last seen as a terrorist in 2021 release Sooryavanshi. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.