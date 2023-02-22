Tiger Shroff releases Ganapath motion poster, fans call out misspelt Malayalam: ‘Would be good if Malayalam was spelt correctly’

The motion poster of Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, dropped Wednesday along with the film’s release date. The motion poster, which also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has joined the cast, has Tiger flexing his muscles and being his usual self on screen but what caught the eye of netizens was the wrong spelling of Malayalam in the poster.

The Vikas Bahl film is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on October 20. In the motion poster Malayalam was spelled as ‘Malyalam’. One of the users wrote in the comments section, “Would be good if Malayalam was spelt correctly.” Another user pointed out, “It’s not #malaylam it’s #malayalam ”

Ganapath is being released as the first part of a planned franchise as the full title of the film is Ganapath Part 1. Apart from this, Tiger is already a part of the Baaghi and Heropanti franchises. Looking at the motion poster, one of the fans pointed out, “Hope this isn’t Baaghi 4.”

With this film releasing on Dussehra, it seems like the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan might get pushed. Both films have the same producers and lead actor. Bade MIyan Chote Miyan’s release was previously announced to be in December 2023. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Ganapath sees Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon getting back together on screen for the first time since their debut film Heropanti.