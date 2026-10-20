‘If this can happen to Tiger Shroff, it can happen to anyone’: Suniel Shetty on firing incident

After Tiger Shroff was attacked in Mumbai on Sunday, October 18, and while he escaped without any major injuries, the incident has raised concerns about safety and security in the city. Actor Suniel Shetty, who shares a close bond with Tiger and his father, actor Jackie Shroff, recently reacted to the incident and said that it could have happened to anyone.

A day after the incident, Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff attended the naming ceremony of Sangeetkar Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai, alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The event was also attended by Suniel Shetty. While leaving from the venue, Shetty spoke to the media and expressed deep concern over the firing incident involving Tiger.

“The whole world loves Tiger and Jackie Dada, and if something like this can happen to him, it could happen to anyone. It shouldn’t have happened. Tiger is so focused on sports and exercise. I don’t know why this occurred, it shouldn’t have,” he said. He added, “It is so, so important for us to stay safe. For me, Jackie Dada is a childhood friend, and I just hope everything turns out well. I’m also relieved that Tiger himself is fine. It was his driver who got hurt, and he is currently recovering.”

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Before Shetty, several other celebs reacted to the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff. Many artists also urged police protection for the actor, including, Amaal Mallik, Mika Singh, Vidyut Jammwal, Shatrughan Sinha, Ravi Kishan, and others. A few hours after the accident on Sunday, Tiger Shroff’s alleged ex-girlfriend Disha Patani and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were also spotted arriving at his Mumbai house to check up on him.

Tiger Shroff firing incident

Tiger Shroff was on his way back from a football club in Mumbai, when three men fired five rounds at the actor near Pushpa Narsee Park. Many videos of Tiger taking the driver seat and rushing to the hospital surfaced on social media as the assailants fled on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the film body All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly reacted to the shooting incident in a statement, questioning Mumbai’s law and order. “One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them. Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?” it read.

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On Monday, US-based gangster Anil Pandit claimed responsibility for firing at Tiger Shroff’s car. In an audio received by multiple security agencies after the incident, he was heard threatening the film industry and asking Salman Khan to apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and to the Bishnoi community.