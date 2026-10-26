Tiger Shroff firing incident: Celebs’ Sunday football matches suspended amid security concerns

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The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has shaken Bollywood, prompting renewed concerns over celebrity security. As a result, the All Stars Football Club (ASFC), whose members include several Bollywood celebrities, has called off its regular Sunday evening football sessions until adequate security arrangements are in place.
The club cancelled its regular practice match on October 25 following the October 18 firing incident involving Tiger outside the Jamnabai Narsee School playground in Mumbai’s Juhu area. ASFC owner Bunty Walia has also suspended all training sessions.
A source from ASFC told Mid-Day that the incident has left the team shaken. “The October 25 practice match was cancelled by Bunty Walia. He is clear that till a security plan is put in place, he won’t announce the next match. Many actors are part of the ASFC, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, and Ranbir Kapoor. Everyone’s safety is top priority,” shared the source.
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Bunty Walia also confirmed that practice matches had been cancelled following the attack.
“We are not sure about the next practice session. We’ll need to discuss with the police as to how to go forward. We cannot resume till we put the necessary safety norms in place,” he shared.
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As part of the safety measures, ASFC may also keep its training sessions away from the paparazzi’s lens. The club is reportedly considering keeping the dates and venues under wraps to avoid attention.