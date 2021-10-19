Tiger Shroff works out to EXO, Disha Patani plays BTS’ My Universe as she shares throwback video

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, among many other Bollywood stars, are ardent K-Pop fans. The couple often expresses their fondness for K-Pop groups, including BTS and EXO in their social media posts.

On Tuesday, Disha’s love for BTS made its way into one of her Instagram posts. In a throwback post of her trip to Maldives, the actor shared a video in which a group of dolphins is swimming close as she takes a boat ride. She chose the song My Universe, which is a collaboration between BTS and Coldplay, for background music. Mentioning the freedom of dolphins, she wrote, “Got lucky with this beautiful encounter with the most amazing creature, all they need is their freedom to be happy. ‘A life in captivity is no life at all’ #freedolphins.”

Meanwhile, Tiger posted a video where he is seen working out while an EXO song played in the background. The singer chose the song Love Shot as the background music while he flexed his arms. Earlier, Tiger had revealed that he was a fan of the EXO member, Kai.

Tiger and Disha have a busy year ahead. Disha, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe, has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 to look forward to. Tiger has three films, including Ganpath, Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.